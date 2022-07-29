Hamilton

DICKEY BROADCASTING Sports WCNN-A-W229AG (THE FAN)/ATLANTA morning "THE LOCKER ROOM" co-host and former GEORGIA TECH quarterback JOE HAMILTON has been named color analyst for GEORGIA TECH football on the GEORGIA TECH SPORTS NETWORK. HAMILTON played for the YELLOW JACKETS in 1996-99 and has been hosting "THE LOCKER ROOM" since last year after a stint on sister then-Sports WFOM-A-W292EV.

“It’s very seldom that you get a chance to do something like this, which is why I’m so happy,” said HAMILTON. “It’s my alma mater. I bleed Gold and White, there’s no doubt about it. I’m super excited and I cannot wait for toe meets leather.”

“First, I am happy for GEORGIA TECH fans everywhere, because I have never met a TECH fan that doesn’t love JOE HAMILTON,” said GEORGIA TECH Dir./Broadcasting and play-by-play announcer ANDY DEMETRA. “But, the reason that JOE is going to be the next color analyst for the GEORGIA TECH SPORTS NETWORK is because he has those QB’s eyes. And it became apparent throughout our interview process that he can break down with clarity and sharpness why a play was successful, why it wasn’t, and that’s the essence of what a color commentator does. You package that with all the charisma and magnetism that JOE has and it was very clear to us that he is the guy that we wanted to be with us in the booth.”

Demetra, Hamilton, Coach Geoff Collins, Sideline Reporter Wiley Ballard

