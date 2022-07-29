Thompson (Photo: David McClister)

After winning season 20 of "American Idol" in MAY (NET NEWS 5/23), NOAH THOMPSON is now working on an EP for BMG's NASHVILLE-based BBR MUSIC GROUP, which released his cover of RIHANNA's "Stay" TODAY (7/29). (Listen here.) The 20-year-old former small-town construction worker performed the song in two different rounds during his time on "Idol," and has banked more than a million views on YOUTUBE since then. (Watch one of those performances here.)

He is currently writing songs for his JIMMY ROBBINS-produced debut EP, due later this year.

“I feel like my performance of ‘Stay’ was one of my bigger moments on the show, and after seeing the way fans reacted, I knew I wanted to put a Country version of the song out into the world,” said THOMPSON, who previously released his debut song, "One Day Tonight," during the show's run.

“From the second you meet NOAH, you’re rooting for him,” said ROBBINS. Not only is he incredibly talented, but he’s one of the most genuine people I’ve worked with. When he steps up to the mic in the studio, it feels like he’s been doing this for years. I can’t wait to see what’s next for him.”

