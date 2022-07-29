Dunn

MAX MEDIA Country WGH-FM (97.3 THE EAGLE)/VIRGINIA BEACH has hired JIMMY RAY DUNN as afternoon host, effective AUGUST 1st. DUNN is a former member of WGH’s morning show. He succeeds former VP/Operations and Programming EDDIE HASKELL in afternoons following HASKELL's departure a week ago (NET NEWS 7/25).

RAY previously had a 20-year run with WGH that ended in 2015, and has been out of terrestrial radio for the last seven years.

“We are excited to have JIMMY RAY back on THE EAGLE," said MAX MEDIA HAMPTON ROADS Market Mgr. KEITH BARTON. "His passion for this station and this community is unmatched."

“97.3 THE EAGLE is in my DNA, and it sure is good to be home,” said RAY.

