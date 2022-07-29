Collected 6,000 Pounds Of Food

WALLA WALLA UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian KGTS (POSITIVE LIFE RADIO)/WALLA WALLA, WA listeners stepped up to feed hungry people across the Northwest with the 'Hands and Heart: Christmas in JULY Food Drive.' The 23rd annual event collected over 6,000 pounds of food and cash donations for local food banks at several different locations from PORTLAND, OREGON to LEWISTON, IDAHO.



“CHRISTMAS in JULY is our way to spotlight area food banks and organizations that feed hungry people,” commented GM CHRIS GILBRETH. “When we can raise awareness of their need for food donations in the summer and help get them restocked, we call that a success!”



The food donations will help replenish low stocks and help support needy families in the Northwest.

« see more Net News