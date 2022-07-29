Berger, Nixon

NASHVILLE-based BLACK RIVER PUBLISHING has hired PRESTON BERGER and ABBIE NIXON. BERGER was hired as BLACK RIVER’s new Creative Mgr., arriving from CAA. where he spent nearly two years.

NIXON joins the team as Creative Coord. She previously worked as Copyright Coord. at ROUND HILL MUSIC and Publishing Administrator at BETHEL MUSIC.

"ABBIE and PRESTON each bring their own unique experience to help take BLACK RIVER to the next level," said VP/Publishing REBEKAH GORDON, to whom both new hires report. “Additionally, they approach publishing with a 'writer-first' mentality, and their passion for songs and songwriters is unmistakable. I'm thrilled to have them round out our creative team."

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude to work with such a great catalog at BLACK RIVER, and to be a part of such an amazing group of creatives and writers," said BERGER. "I have this sense of responsibility to do everything I can to find the right homes for these incredible songs."

"I've admired BLACK RIVER's talented roster of writers since moving to town in 2016," said NIXON. "I'm thrilled to work with this amazing team!"

