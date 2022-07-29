Anderson (Photo: Alysse Gafkjen)

The GRAND OLE OPRY will celebrate the influence and music of Country music legend JOHN ANDERSON on AUGUST 6th. The OPRY will bring to life a portion of the upcoming album release, "Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To JOHN ANDERSON," which is scheduled for release the day before via EASY EYE SOUND.

Scheduled to perform at the OPRY tribute are ANDERSON with special guests DAN AUERBACH and TYLER CHILDERS, GILLIAN WELCH & DAVID RAWLINGS, SIERRA HULL, ELIZABETH COOK and more.

The celebration of the album will air live that night as part of "OPRY LIVE" on CIRCLE TELEVISION and will livestream via CIRCLE’s social channels. The OPRY show will also air in it entirety on WSM-A/NASHVILLE, opry.com/wsmonline.com, and SIRIUSXM’s "Willie’s Roadhouse" channel.

In addition to the scheduled OPRY performers, the AUERBACH-produced tribute album also features LUKE COMBS, ERIC CHURCH, JAMEY JOHNSON, ASHLEY McBRYDE, BROTHERS OSBORNE and more.,

