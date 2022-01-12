Premiering Sept. 11th

FOX ENTERTAINMENT's Country music-themed drama series "Monarch," starring TRACE ADKINS, SUSAN SARANDON and ANNA FRIEL, has a new premiere date in SEPTEMBER. The series was originally scheduled to debut at the end of JANUARY before being pushed back just a little more than two weeks before its scheduled air date, a move the network blamed on the pandemic (NET NEWS 1/13).

It will now debut as a two-night event beginning on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th following the "FOX NFL" doubleheader. The next episode will air on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th in what will be the show's regular time period at 9p (ET/PT). The show, shot in ATLANTA, follows the ROMANS, known as "the first family of Country music."

The show's label partners, ARISTA RECORDS/MONUMENT RECORDS, have just released the series' second original cast performance, "American Cowgirl," performed by FRIEL. It follows ADKINS's version of "A Country Boy Can Survive," released earlier this year. Also previously released was the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," performed by MONUMENT artist CAITLYN SMITH.

"American Cowgirl" was written by the show's music producer, ADAM ANDERS, alongside HEATHER MORGAN and CASEY BROWN. Listen to the new song here. Watch a "Behind The Music" trailer featuring FRIEL here.

