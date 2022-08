Kevin Smith Is 52 (Photo: Tsuni-USA / Shutterstock.com)

Happy Birthday wishes on TUESDAY (8/2) to WARNER MUSIC-NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion CHRIS STACEY, WALL TO WALL's LANCE WALDEN, ATLANTIC’s LEA PISACANE, NO SHOES RADIO's JON ANTHONY, iHEARTMEDIA/SOUTHWEST RVP RICK COHN, KIOA/DES MOINES’ JERINEY FULCHER, COX MEDIA/MIAMI Chief Eng. GEORGE CORSO, former WFUN/ST. LOUIS MD NIECY DAVIS, AUDIENCE BAKERY CEO PHIL HALL, former BORDER MEDIA/AUSTIN Marketing Dir. TIM KIESLING, COLLINS PARK ARTIST MANAGEMENT's FRANK PALOMBI, GOODRATINGS STRATEGIC SERVICES' DAVE SENES, former WLYF/MIAMI Dir. Ops ROB SIDNEY, KHTS/SAN DIEGO mixer MARC THRASHER, voiceover artist JEFF BELL, HARMEN MEDIA SERVICES Pres. DANA HARMEN, KCKC/KANSAS CITY PD BRYAN TRUTA, WWRM/TAMPA APD/MD PHOEBE, WDSD-WRDX/ALLENTOWN PD KATHRYN ALT, WNCY/GREEN BAY PD DAN STONE, former WSLC/ROANOKE PD DAVID LEE MICHAELS, and to KARN-KAAY-A/LITTLE ROCK PD TOBY HOWELL.

Celebrating Birthdays on WEDNESDAY (8/3), ALAN BURNS & ASSOCIATES' ALAN BURNS, iHEARTMEDIA VP/Digital Programming and Operations TONY MOLAEE, former WPLJ/NEW YORK Marketing & Promotion Dir. THERESA ANGELA, WBBT/RICHMOND OM/PD JOEY BUTLER, “THE RADIO CHICK” LESLIE GOLD, iHEARTMEDIA/NORTHERN OHIO SVPP KEITH KENNEDY, KGO-A/SAN FRANCISCO’s RICH WALCOFF, WOCL/ORLANDO's DOMINO, BAY AREA RADIO MUSEUM Dir./Ops DAVID JACKSON, WGH/NORFOLK’s KAREN WEST, KALV/PHOENIX’s NATASHA CASTLES, WXAJ/SPRINGFIELD, IL PD JASON BOND, KFBG/SAN DIEGO’s COREY DYLAN, CMT VP/Music & Talent SHANNA STRASSBERG, and CHAVEZ RADIO GROUP/FRESNO-BAKERSFIELD PD MARIA BARQUIN.

« see more Net News