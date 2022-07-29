LaRue

MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO and the MINNESOTA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION have selected Q-MEDIA GROUP, LLC/RED WING, MN Station Mgr. AVA LYNN LARUE as the “MIW Mentoring and Inspiring Women in MINNESOTA” 2022 Inaugural Mentee. The MINNESOTA program is the first in MIW's three to five year strategic plan to partner with state broadcast associations to assist in building in-house, ongoing programs devoted to coaching and guiding the next generation of radio professionals.

MIW Board Pres. RUTH PRESSLAFF said, "Lightning struck twice! Partnering with WENDY (PAULSON, MBA Pres.) has been positive, productive, and way fun. And then to meet the powerhouse AVA LARUE and have the opportunity to work with her is what the MIWs are all about. Thanks MBA, WENDY and AVA!"

PAULSON added, “A huge thank you to all of the incredible women who applied to participate in the 2022 'MIW MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN in MINNESOTA' program! The judging committee was blown away by the depth of talented women that applied to be part of this pilot mentorship program!”

