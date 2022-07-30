Change Coming In Orlando

JVC MEDIA Country 103.1 THE WOLF)/ORLANDO has moved out of Country and has begun on-air stunting as the station prepares for a noon MONDAY (8/1) announcement. The station has been playing a variety of "party" themed songs all weekend, interspersed with promos for the MONDAY noon reveal.

Last TUESDAY (NET NEWS 7/26), ALL ACCESS shared that JVC MEDIA's application for a call letter change from WOTW to WFYY had been approved by the FCC, and noted that JVC MEDIA/FLORIDA Dir./Programming STEVIE DEMANN is a veteran of Top 40/Rhythmic radio in ORLANDO, having programmed WPYO (POWER 95.3) and WJHM (102 JAMZ).

Over the weekend, ALL ACCESS learned that WOTW staffers were either retained or offered other positions with JVC MEDIA.









« see more Net News