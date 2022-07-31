-
Bill Russell Dies At 88; Basketball Legend And Civil Rights Activist Also Hosted Radio Show For KABC/Los Angeles, Benztown Audio Tribute
August 1, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BILL RUSSELL, the legendary center who led the BOSTON CELTICS to eleven NBA championships in 13 seasons, died SUNDAY (7/31) at 88 in MERCER ISLAND, WA.
Besides his well-chronicled Hall of Fame basketball career, which included two NCAA championships at the UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO, a gold medal at the 1956 SUMMER OLYMPICS, and coaching the CELTICS, SEATTLE SUPERSONICS, and SACRAMENTO KINGS; his lifetime of social and civil rights activism and battles with racism in BOSTON throughout his playing career; and being honored with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM in 2011, RUSSELL managed to fit in hosting afternoon drive at ABC RADIO News-Talk KABC-A/LOS ANGELES in 1972 -73 before taking the coaching job in SEATTLE. He also provided analysis for ABC's NBA and OLYMPICS men's basketball telecasts alongside play-by-play announcer CHRIS SCHENKEL.
Hear the BENZTOWN audio tribute here.