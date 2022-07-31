Aielli (Photo: Montinique Monroe / KUTX)

Longtime UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS Variety KUT and Triple A KUTX/AUSTIN host JOHN AIELLI died SUNDAY (7/31) at 76 from complications from a stroke suffered in 2020.

AIELLI, a CINCINNATI native who moved to TEXAS with his family when he was eight years old, started his career in 1963 at KLEN-A-F/KILLEEN, TX and joined KUT part-time in SEPTEMBER 1966; his show took on the name "EKLEKTIKOS" in 1970 and moved to KUTX when KUT went all-News-Talk and its music programming moved to the second frequency in 2013. He celebrated his 50th anniversary at the stations in 2016.

“JOHN was an AUSTIN treasure and an indelible part of so many lives here in AUSTIN. His unique perspective on the world made being with JOHN a joy,” said KUTX PD MATT REILLY. “Our lives are less interesting with him gone. God speed, we love you JOHN, and we’ll remember you always with a smile on our faces.”

