Sold

PRIORITY RADIO, INC. is selling Gospel KXRL (REACH GOSPEL RADIO)/CHERRY VALLEY, AR to BOTT BROADCASTING's COMMUNITY BROADCASTING, INC. for $35,000.

In other filings with the FCC, DANNY BLIZZARD's MACON COUNTY BROADCASTING COMPANY has closed on the sale of Country WMNZ-A/MONTEZUMA, GA to LANCE TEELE's BUCK CREEK MUSIC, LLC for $65,000.

WORLD RADIO LINK, INC. has closed on the sale of W227CG/GRAND RAPIDS, MI to CANO'S BROADCASTING LLC for $100. The primary station is the buyer's Regional Mexican WMJH-A/ (LA PODEROSA 93.3)/ROCKFORD, MI.

And iHEARTMEDIA's iHM LICENSES, LLC has closed on the swap of the construction permit for W288ED/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA to PIEDMONT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for W262CC/TALLAHASSEE, FL.

