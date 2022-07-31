The Shadows Of Knight

JIMY SOHNS, the gravel-voiced high-energy vocalist of CHICAGO rock band THE SHADOWS OF KNIGHT, who sang "Gloria," has died at the age of 75 of complications from a stroke.

“Gloria” was originally recorded and performed by VAN MORRISON, but the CHICAGO band had a Top 10 BILLBOARD hit upon its release in the U.S. in DECEMBER, 1965.

The band’s INSTAGRAM page announced his passing. ‘Devastated. Rest in Peace my dear friend/"

THE SHADOWS OF KNIGHT launched in 1964 with SOHNS, then 16, on vocals. The band continued to have band members come and go, and by mid-1967, SOHMS was the only remaining original member. The band would record three studios albums by 1969, but were never able to recapture major attention.

A remastered version of their first two albums was issued in 1998,and the group also recorded seveRal live albums, including a 50th anniversary reunion. The latest version of the group was still touring as recently as 2016.

SOHNS was inducted into the CHICAGO ROCK 'N ROLL HALL OF FAME in 2005. No details on survivors beyond the daughter that announced his passing or memorial plans was immediately available.









« see more Net News