Shakira: In Hot Water (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Following up reports that SHAKIRA rejected a settlement in her tax evasion case (NET NEWS 7/29), the singer will go to trial insisting on her innocence.

"SHAKIRA and her team consider that this case constitutes a total violation of her rights," the statement from her public relations team released, "since she has always shown impeccable behaviour, as a person and taxpayer, and total willingness to resolve any disagreement from the beginning, even before the criminal proceeding."

In July 2021, a judge at a court near BARCELONA ruled that the COLOMBIAN singer could stand trial for alleged tax evasion of 14.5 million euros ($17 million) in SPAIN

JUDGE MARCO JESUS JUBERIAS argued that SHAKIRA spent more than 200 days in SPAIN in each of those three years, making her liable to pay taxes.

SPANISH media reported that SHAKIRA's legal team argued her main residence was in the BAHAMAS, but pointed out she also has a home in BARCELONA with her former partner, football star GERARD PIQUE, with whom she has two children. The pair announced their split last month.

The judge revealed SHAKRIA and a financial adviser used a series of companies in off-shore tax havens to attempt to hide the sources of her income during those years.

