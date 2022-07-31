Something For Everyone

LOLLAPALOOZA 2022, which took place from JULY 28th - 31st at GRANT PARK in CHICAGO, has several highlights, including METALLICA teaming with "Stranger Things" star JOSEPH QUINN for a rendition of "Master Of Puppets," and rapper LIL DURK getting injured during a pyrotechnics display on SATURDAY night.

On opening night, several youth groups protested the imposed curfew of 10p by the CHICAGO CITY COUNCIL after a 16-year-old was shot and killed during a large gathering in MILLENNIUM PARK in MAY.

Other than that and the LIL DURK mishap, the event went out without a hitch, featuring performances from headliners METALLICA and LIL BABY (THURSDAY), MACHINE GUN KELLY and DUA LIPA (FRIDAY), KYGO, KASKADE, WILLOW and J. COLE (SATURDAY) and GREEN DAY, DENZEL CURRY, THE KID LAROI and J-HOPE last night (SUNDAY).

Highlights of THURSDAY night included sets by ASHNIKKO, BILLY STRINGS, TOVE LO and STILL WOOOZY; FRIDAY's high spots were created by MACHINE GUN KELLY, landing on-stage in his own pink helicopter; a fiery performance by NORWEGIAN act GIRL IN RED, GLASS ANIMALS turning the stage into a retro video game arcade, along with a pair of highly touted girl groups, with THE REGRETTES and WET LEG, the latter making their U.S. festival debut.

SATURDAY highlights included the LIL DURK on-stage mishap, but also strong sets by local boy ALEXANDER 23 (GLANTZ), who won over the crowd with covers of TEARS FOR FEARS and KELLY CLARKSON. and pop-punk phenoms MEET ME @THE ALTAR.

Last night closed out the festivities with GREEN DAY's spectacular finale, with J-HOPE and THE KID LAROI providing additional fireworks.

