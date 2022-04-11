Burr (Photo: Katie Kauss)

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) VP/Communications ERIN D.D. BURR has departed the company, where she has worked for 12 years. She was promoted to her most recent position in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/11).

While the company is based in NASHVILLE, BURR had relocated to WASHINGTON, DC. Her last day with BMLG was FRIDAY (7/29), and she tells ALL ACCESS she’ll have new career details to share this week.

During her time with the company, BURR was key in the development of FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's initial press strategy, as well as that of CARLY PEARCE and many others. Prior to joining BMLG as PR Accut Mgr. in 2010, she was Communications Dir. for NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL.

Her BMLG longtime boss, SVP/Communications JAKE BASDEN, shared on FACEBOOK, that in their time working together, BURR had “become one of my greatest friends, a ‘work wife’ and a confidant. I’m sad to see her leave … today, but excited to watch her fly.”

