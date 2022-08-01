New #1

Congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS' JAKE OWEN and his promotion team for scoring the #1 song this week on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with "Best Thing Since Backroads." The song leaps from #5 to #1 this week in its 51st week on the chart.

Written by BEN JOHNSON, JORDAN MINTON, HUNTER PHELPS and GEOFF WARBURTON, the summery single impacted Country radio last AUGUST. It earned 84 MEDIABASE adds in its impact week, making it the week’s most-added song at Country radio.

His previous single, "Made For You," was a two-week #1 in MAY of 2021.

