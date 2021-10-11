Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Lizzo Holds Top Spot; Harry Lands 2 Of Top 3; Post/Doja Top 10; Halsey, Marshmello/Khalid Top 15

* LIZZO spends a fifth week at #1 with "About Damn Time"

* HARRY STYLES has two of the top three with "As It Was" remaining at #2

* Meanwhile, "Late Night Talking" rises 5*-3* and is +1426 spins

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY are just outside the top 5, up 7*-6* with "Sunroof" at +1591 spins

* KATE BUSH is +1795 spins and up 10*-8* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"

* POST MALONE goes top 10, moving 11*-9* with "I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring DOJA CAT, at +631 spins

* HALSEY enters the top 15 with "So Good”, up 16*-14* and +332 spins\

* MARSHMELLO X KHALID also go top 15, up 19*-15* with "Numb”, up 841

* CHARLIE PUTH hits the top 20, up 22*-17* with "Left And Right”, featuring JUNG KOOK and is +1125 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC surges into the top 20, rising 27*-18* with "I Ain't Worried”, up 1776 spins

* BLACK EYED PEAS go top 20 with "Don't You Worry”, up 23*-20*, featuring SHAKIRA and DAVID GUETTA

* DOJA CAT soars 28*-21* with "Vegas”, up 1426 spins

* YUNG GRAVY scores a big debut at 30* with "Betty (Get Money)”, up 850 spins

* ELLIE GOULDING and BIG SEAN enter at 34* with "Easy Lover”, up 736 spins

* STEVE LACY debuts at 35* with "Bad Habit”, up 1163 spins

* KANE BROWN debuts at 39* with "Grand”, up 852 spins

Rhythmic: Lizzo Soars To #1; Beyonce, Cardi B/Ye/Durk Rise; Muni/Saweetie Top 15

* LIZZO has now topped three charts, surging 4*-1* at Rhythmic with "About Damn Time”, up 647 spins

* BEYONCE remains at 6* with "Break My Soul" with a gain of 572 spins

* CARDI B jumps 10*-8* in her fourth week with "Hot Ish”, featuring YE and LIL DURK, up 441 spins

* LIL BABY is +489 spins and moves 15*-13* with "In A Minute"

* MUNI LONG & SAWEETIE go top 15 with "Baby Boo”, up 16*-15* and +289 spins

* HITKIDD & GLORILLA are top 20, up 21*-19* with "F.N.F. (Let's Go)”, up 265 spins

* DRAKE now has two in the top 20, up 26*-20* with "Jimmy Cooks”, featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 320 spins

* CITY GIRLS vault 33*-21* with "Good Love”, featuring USHER, up 451 spins

* BURNA BOY leaps 34*-24* with "Last Last”, up 271 spins

* SAUCY SANTANA soars 37*-25* with "Booty”, featuring LATTO, up 309 spins

* YUNG GRAVY also lands the top debut at Rhythmic at 32* with "Betty (Get Money)”, up 384 spins

* LIL DURK enters at 34* with "What Happened To Virgil”, up 100 spins

* SLEEPY HALLOW debuts at 37* with "Die Young”, featuring 347aidan

Urban: Future Back On Top; Lil Baby Top 3; Beyonce Top 5; Top 10 Tems

* FUTURE is on top for the 5th time in 6 weeks with "Wait For U”, featuring DRAKE and TEMS up 180 spins

* LIL BABY is top 3, up 4*-3* with "In A Minute" - up 520 spins

* BEYONCE is top 5 with "Break My Soul”, moving 7*-5* and is up 619 spins

* CARDI B is up 9*-7* with "Hot Ish”, featuring YE & LIL DURK, up 651 spins

* TEMS goes top 10 with "Free Mind”, up 11*-10* and +615 spins

* KANYE WEST & XXXTENTACION top 15, up 17*-15* with "True Love" at +240 spins

* CITY GIRLS go top 20, rising 24*-20* with "Good Love”, featuring USHER, up 455 spins

* BRENT FAIYAZ debuts at 35* with "All Mine" at +512 spins

* SAUCY SANTANA enters at 37* with "Booty”, featuring LATTO, up 197 spins

* TORY LANEZ debuts at 38* with "It Doesn't Matter" at +257 spins

Hot AC: Em Beihold New #1; Nicky Youre/Dazy Surge; Halsey Top 15; Onerepublic Top 20

* EM BEIHOLD takes over the top spot as "Numb Little Bug" moves 2*-1* at +366 spins

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY surge 9*-6* with "Sunroof”, up 632 spins

* HARRY STYLES remains at 10* with "Late Night Talking" but is +389 spins

* HALSEY is top 15 as "So Good" climbs 16*-14* and is +337 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC leaps into the top 20 in their third week on the chart, up 25*-20* with "I Ain't Worried”, up 756 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR and TEDDY SWIMS goes top 25, up 26*-24* with "Bad For Me" at +181 spins

* JOJI is top 25 with "Glimpse Of Us”, up 29*-25* and +210 spins

* MARSHMELLO X KHALID go 37*-30* with "Numb"

* ELLIE GOULDING debuts at 33* with "Easy Lover”, up 268 spins

* POST MALONE enters at 39* with "I Like You (A Happier Song)”, featuring DOJA CAT

Active Rock: Ozzy Holds Top Spot; Shinedown Runner Up; Pop Evil, Disturbed Top 5

* OZZY OSBOURNE holds the top spot with "Patient Number 9”, featuring JEFF BECK, for a 2nd week

* SHINEDOWN are the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Daylight”, up 115 spins

* POP EVIL enter the top 5, up 7*-4* with "Eye Of The Storm"

* DISTURBED are quickly top 5, rising 10*-5* with "Hey You”, up 369 spins

* HIGHLY SUSPECT go top 15, up 17*-15* with "Natural Born Killer”, up 137 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA enter the top 20, moving 21*-20* with "Faded Out"

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH land the top debut at 28* with "Times Like These"

* BUSH debut at 35* with "More Than Machines"

* BEARTOOTH enter at 36* with "Riptide"

* JERRY CANTRELL debuts at 40* with "Had To Know"

Alternative: Maneskin Hold Top Spot; Giovannie Top 5; Muse, Cafune Top 15; Dirty Heads Top 20

* MANESKIN spend a 2nd week at #1 with "SUPERMODEL"

* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS go top 5 with "Ramon Ayala”, up 6*-5* at +143 spins

* JACK WHITE remains at 7* with "What's The Trick" with a big gain at +242 spins

* MUSE goes top 15, up 17*-13* with "Compliance”, up 107 spins

* CAFUNE is top 15 as well, rising 16*-14* with "Tek It”, up 77 spins

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE surge into the top 20, up 22*-16* with "Here To Forever”, up 358 spins

* DIRTY HEADS enter the top 20, up 24*-19* with "Life's Been Good”, up 233 spins

* THE 1975 go 26*-22* with "Part Of The Band”, up 160 spins

* SILVERSUN PICKUPS debut at 37* with "Scared Together" at +123 spins

* WET LEG debut at 38* with "Wet Dream"

* GIANT ROOKS come on at 39* with "Morning Blue"

* SHINEDOWN comes on at 40* with "Daylight"

Triple A: Mt. Joy, Vance Joy Top 2; Sharon Van Etten Top 5; Death Cab, Milky Chance Top 10

* MT. JOY take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Lemon Tree"

* VANCE JOY rises 4*-2* with "Clarity"

* SHARON VAN ETTEN goes top 5, moving 6*-5* with "Mistakes"

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE are top 10, up 14*-8* with "Here To Forever" at +137 spins

* MILKY CHANCE enters the top 10, rising 12*-9* with "Synchronize"

* MAGGIE ROGERS goes top 15 with "Want Want”, up 19*-15*

* THE 1975 go top 20, up 23*-16* with "Part Of The Band”, up 82 spins

* SPOON also enter the top 20, rising 26*-19* with "My Babe”, up 45 spins

* KATE BUSH hits the top 20 with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, up 21*-20*

* THE HEAVY HEAVY debut at 28* with "Miles And Miles"

« see more Net News