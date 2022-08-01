Williams (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA GM/Chief Product Officer CHRIS WILLIAMS has announced his departure from the company in a post at LINKEDIN.

WILLIAMS, with iHEART since joining the company as PD at then-Alternative WBZY (105.3 THE BUZZ)/ATLANTA in 2005, wrote, "I’m taking the leap and leaving my position at iHEART. Let’s face it, I have a short attention span. 17 years is about all you can hope to keep my focus before I’m bound to need something shiny and new (which really caught my wife by surprise in my wedding vows). Plus, I’m pretty sure that the advice I’ve picked up from mentors over the years suggested that the best time to make dramatic career moves is at the onset of a recession, with historical rates of inflation and with the world seemingly on fire every day."

In the post, he writes that he informed iHEART of his intention to leave "months ago" and will be with the company through LABOR DAY; on his next move, WILLIAMS, without being specific, writes that he "look(s) forward to another amazing run, creating products that are authentic, impactful, and long-term. But most importantly, I’m excited to bring together another collection of brilliant, creative, and gracious people who inspire each other to achieve more than we ever could individually. When I find a destination that asks me to do that again, I’ll let you know where to find me!"

WILLIAMS told ALL ACCESS, "I felt like it was time to attack new challenges, solve different problems and to be uncomfortable again trying to learn something new. I’m really dying to know if I can be successful in a new environment, without the benefits of institutional knowledge."

