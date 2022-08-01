Williams

AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA PD/morning host GREG WILLIAMS has returned to the air. WILLIAMS had been off the air since mid-JULY while AUDACY investigated harassment allegations made by former KDGS afternoon personality JOHNNY "DJ KOOLOUT" STARKS.

AUDACY issued the following statement, "Based on findings from our internal investigation and working with local law enforcement, GREG WILLIAMS has returned to POWER 93.5 airwaves."

On the air addressing POWER 93.5 listeners, an emotional WILLIAMS said, "Thank you to the many people who stood by me these past three weeks."

WILLIAMS noted that through investigations by AUDACY and WICHITA PD, the allegations made by STARKS had been proven unfounded. WILLIAMS expressed gratitude for his faith in GOD and thanked his wife, NECOL, for her love and support. He also thanked his peers and, particularly, AUDACY for their support. WILLIAMS concluded his statement by quoting WILLIAM ERNEST HENLEY's poem, "Invictus".

