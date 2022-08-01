Partners

The 22nd POWER OF URBAN RADIO FORUM (PURF) is again partnering KIZARTMEDIA PARTNERS (KMP), The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB), and THE UNITED STATES BLACK CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE (USBC) for NABOB's annual Fall Conference. The hybrid event is scheduled for OCTOBER 20th at the WASHINGTON, DC MGM HOTEL AND CASINO.

Air talent from AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS (AURN), iHEARTMEDIA, SERVICE BROADCASTING, and URBAN ONE will be on hand for a discussion about the power of air personalities and the power of Urban radio.

This year’s Co-Chairs are HOWARD UNIVERSITY's R&B WHUR/WASHINGTON GM SEAN PLATER, AUDACY/WASHINGTON, DC SVP/Market Mgr. IVY SAVOY-SMITH, and URBAN ONE EVP/Regional Mgr. JEFF WILSON. The forum will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Black Radio and PROCTOR & GAMBLE Chief Brand Officer MARC PRITCHARD will keynote. SERVICE BROADCASTING/DALLAS EVP/Sales KEVIN JENKINS will emcee the event.

KMP Founder/Managing Dir. SHERMAN KIZART said, "The 2022 POWER OF URBAN RADIO will focus on how corporate America and the global media agency have pivoted on the importance of investment in African American media. This event is a must attend to engage these leaders personally around their corporate commitments today and each of their journeys.”

To register and for more information, check here.

