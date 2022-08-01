Hosts Named

Country superstar LUKE BRYAN and NFL legend PEYTON MANNING will jointly host “The 56th Annual CMA Awards,” set for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9th from 7-10p (CT) on ABC. BRYAN revealed the news this morning while guest hosting “Live with KELLY and RYAN.”

BRYAN returns for a second consecutive year hosting the CMA Awards after handling those duties solo last year. MANNING is a first-time host.

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country music is such a privilege,” said BRYAN. “When I was asked if PEYTON MANNING was someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey PEYTON, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

“I cannot wait to head to NASHVILLE and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend LUKE BRYAN,” said MANNING. “I am such a huge fan of Country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

“‘Country Music’s Biggest Night’ will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “During an evening when we celebrate the best of the best in Country music, we are thrilled to have two award-winning hosts at the helm! I cannot wait to see what LUKE and PEYTON have up their sleeves, which I’m sure will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them.”

Final nominees for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” will be revealed in the coming weeks.

« see more Net News