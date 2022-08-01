Takes Flight

JVC MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WFYY (FLY 103.1)/ORLANDO has taken flight replacing Country WOTW (103.1 THE WOLF). The station launched with JACK HARLOW "First Class". "THE NEW FLY 103.1, ORLANDO'S HOTTEST HIT MUSIC" had been stunting with "party" songs from a variety of formats throughout the weekend, interspersed with promos for the flip, which will kicks off with 10,000 commercial-free songs in a row. A yet to be announced live and local air staff will be introduced thereafter.

As for the Country format, the 103.1 THE WOLF FACEBOOK page has a post from FRIDAY (7/29) that reads, "We're getting ready to move to a new Wolf Den. More info coming soon."

Last TUESDAY (NET NEWS 7/26), ALL ACCESS reported that JVC MEDIA's application for a call letter change from WOTW to WFYY had been approved by the FCC, and noted that JVC MEDIA/FLORIDA Dir./Programming STEVIE DEMANN is a veteran of Top 40/Rhythmic radio in ORLANDO, having programmed WPYO (POWER 95.3) and WJHM (102 JAMZ).

DEMANN said, "FLY 103.1 -- ORLANDO’s HOTTEST HIT MUSIC – is a direct result of listening to radio consumers in CENTRAL FLORIDA. There is a clear need for a new music station in CENTRAL FLORIDA that reflects this diverse market, plays all the HOTTEST music, is POP CULTURE driven, and gives away the HOTTEST prizes!"

CEO JOHN CARACCIOLO added, "JVC’s mission is to make radio fun, engaging, and a resource for the community. I’m proud that our teams do a great job doing that every day. I’m excited to see the success of FLY 103.1 using our local blueprint – being a trusted choice for our listeners and providing great results for our clients."

