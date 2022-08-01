New Blog

This WEDNESDAY (8/3), NUVOODOOO MEDIA has the third of three live webinars featuring the data from the latest NUVOODOO RATINGS PROSPECTS STUDY. These live webinars have focused on NIELSEN's new wearable meters and what they may mean for radio. WEDNESDAY's live webinar at 2p (ET) digs further into radio station contesting.

In addition, NUVOODOO's latest column at ALL ACCESS includes some of the research firm's findings regarding radio contesting. Check it out here.

Reserve a spot at WEDNESDAY's live webinar here.

« see more Net News