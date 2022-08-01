Sales Changes

ACAST has promoted U.K. and U.S. Group Business Dir. CHRISTIANA BRENTON to U.S. Dir. of Sales, Head of Automation for the AMERICAS ELLI DIMITROULAKOS to Global Head of Ad Innovation, and Group Business Director for the EAST COAST JEREMY WEINER to U.S. Agency Partnerships Director. BRENTON relocated from the U.S. to the U.K. this SPRING; WEINER joined ACAST in NOVEMBER from MEGAPHONE.

COO OSKAR SERRANDER said, “Since joining ACAST three years ago, CHRISTIANA has been a top tier performer and one of the hardest workers on the market teams. She first moved from AUSTRALIA to help grow our U.K. market, and this spring she was brought into the bigger opportunity in the U.S. We look forward to seeing her help drive the team to the next level over here.

“I'm a big fan of championing talent and expertise from within whenever it makes sense, and design our organization for the objectives we want to accomplish, which is why we also chose to move ELLI and JEREMY to more focused roles. As well as being integral members of our sales team, all three have also contributed to the creative and collaborative culture we’re building globally.”

BRENTON said, “I’m proud of what we’ve achieved during my time at ACAST so far -- especially considering the challenges we’ve all faced in the past few years -- but the most rewarding thing has been the people I’ve met. The team here is so special and has become such an important part of my life, not only for the incredible work we do with our podcasters and advertisers, but for the culture and teamwork they embody.

“Stepping into this leadership role is undoubtedly a highlight of my career and I’m grateful for the opportunity to make an impact on the U.S. sales team, and contribute to the growth of this evolving market.”

DIMITROULAKOS said, “ACAST has been pioneering programmatic advertising in podcasting for half a decade -- and, as the leaders in the space, our success in the U.S. has created impact for the entire industry. We now have the opportunity to continue to scale the technology and to deliver successful and cohesive strategic roadmaps for ourselves and our partners, on a global level.”

« see more Net News