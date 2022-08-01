Turcotte (Photo: Daniel C. White)

NASHVILLE-based marketing firm 615 LEVERAGE + STRATEGY has brought aboard former UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE VP/Marketing BRAD TURCOTTE as Partner. Prior to UMG, TURCOTTE served as Head of International for the BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP and EVP at MUSIC WORLD ENTERTAINMENT.

“We are excited to welcome BRAD as a partner in our business," said founders JOHN ZARLING and JACKIE CAMPBELL SEATON in a joint statement. "His previous career successes in international marketing and brand partnerships will be invaluable to our existing clients as well as the new business and relationships he is bringing with him. On top of that, he’s a pragmatic thinker who brings a law degree and years of successfully executing complex artist and brand campaigns.”

"After working at record labels for 25 consecutive years, I’m looking forward to starting a new journey and especially grateful to my longtime friends JACKIE and JOHN for inviting me to join their agency,” said TURCOTTE. “I have long admired their creative initiatives, so it's exciting to think about the amazing things we will accomplish together."

Reach TURCOTTE here or at (615) 491-4870.

« see more Net News