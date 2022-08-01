Coming To Florida

CLINT BLACK, SARA EVANS, THE OAK RIDGE BOYS, CLAY WALKER, SAWYER BROWN, DEANA CARTER, NEAL MCCOY, BLACKHAWK, MARK CHESNUTT, PAM TILLIS are among the artists scheduled for the inaugural KEY WESTERN FEST at TRUMAN WATERFRONT PARK in KEY WEST, FL on JANUARY 31-FEBRUARY 4, 2023.

“We’ve invited some of the greatest artists from a generation of Country music whose hits have shaped many people's early lives, myself included,” said the festival's co-founder KYLE CARTER. “For those of us who have been belting these classic songs out in the car on the way to work for 20 years, getting to see a couple dozen artists during an entire week of festivities on a 2x4 mile island in a tropical setting in JANUARY is truly a dream come true.”

Tickets go on sale THURSDAY, AUGUST 4th at 10a (ET) at keywesternfest.com.

