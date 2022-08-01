Thomas

iHEARTMEDIA/PHILADELPHIA has promoted Media Integration Director STACEY THOMAS to Dir./Marketing and Promotions, reporting to SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT. THOMAS has been with the cluster for 18 years, starting as a street teamer and later serving as Promotions Coordinator and Online Content Coordinator.

Market Pres. JEFF MOORE said, “It has been remarkable working alongside STACEY and watching her persevere through numerous changes and challenges. A tireless worker who puts the needs of iHEART PHILLY above all else will now get the chance to put her stamp on the Promotions Department in a time when making deep and meaningful relationships with our audiences and partners couldn’t be more important.”

CORBETT added, “It’s a pleasure to be able to watch STACEY ascend to the next phase of her career. Her expertise with all things iHEART PHILADELPHIA extends almost two decades, so to be able to place the future of our brands in her hands promotionally is a win for all of us.”

THOMAS said, “I’m excited about taking on this new challenge of working with six of the region’s most iconic brands. I’m looking forward to growing the cluster to the next level with the support of the extraordinary team here at iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA.”

The cluster includes Top 40 WIOQ (Q102), Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5), Spanish Hits WUMR (RUMBA 106.1), Hip Hop N' R&B WUSL (POWER 99), R&B WDAS-F, and Sports WDAS-A-W273DO (FOX SPORTS THE GAMBLER)/PHILADELPHIA.

