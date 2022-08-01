McCray (Photo: LinkedIn)

Veteran PD/host MARK MCCRAY is returning to WEST PALM BEACH as PD at HUBBARD R&B WMBX (X102.3) and Sports WMEN-A (FOX SPORTS 640). MCCRAY, most recently at CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK and formerly VP/Programming and Operations at URBAN ONE's DALLAS cluster, put WMBX on the air 20 years as a Top 40/Rhythmic outlet and hosted mornings for several years.

SVP/Market Mgr. ELIZABETH HAMMA said, “Having MARK come back to the station he launched 20 years ago is a very special home coming. WMBX is a legendary brand in SOUTH FLORIDA with a long record of success and community service including being nominated by The NAB for a prestigious MARCONI AWARD. OM BRUCE LOGAN added that “is a world class programmer and we couldn’t be happier to have him join the stellar programming team at HUBBARD RADIO WEST PALM BEACH to lead X102.3 and FOX SPORTS 640.”

MCCRAY said, “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to help lead HUBBARD’s great brands like WMEN and WMBX for a second time. WEST PALM BEACH has always been a special market for me and have some of the best listeners anywhere! Thank you to ELIZABETH HAMMA, BRUCE LOGAN, GREG STRASSELL, DAVE BESTLER and GINNY MORRIS for asking me to join their already stellar team.”

