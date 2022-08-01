Premieres Tonight (8/1) at 8p (ET)

Lead singer of THE GO-GO'S, BELINDA CARLILE, will host her own show MAD ABOUT MUSIC on SIRIUS XM's 1st Wave (Ch. 33). The show debuts TONIGHT (8/1) at 8p (ET), with new episodes premiering the first MONDAY of every month.

CARLILE will spin music that influenced her as a young musician and classics from her contemporaries. Plus, you’ll get all the stories from behind the scenes of THE GO-GO’S and BELINDA’s successful solo career.

Formed in 1978, THE GO-GO’S helped popularize New Wave music in the UNITED STATES. The band has released numerous hits over the years, including “We Got The Beat,” “Vacation” and “Our Lips Are Sealed," and has sold millions of records to date. As a solo artist, BELINDA is also known for classics such as “Mad About You,” “I Get Weak,” “Circle in the Sand,” “Leave a Light On,” and “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.”

Click here to stream the show.

