Radiothon

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA raised a record $1,845,500 for AFLAC CANCER AND BLOOD DISORDERS CENTER OF CHILDREN’S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA in its 22nd annual 95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon on JULY 28-29. The 37 hour broadcast featured WSB personalities SCOTT SLADE, CLARK HOWARD, ERICK ERICKSON, ERIC VON HAESSLER, MARK ARUM, and "WORD ON THE STREET" hosts SHELLEY WYNTER and MALANIKAI.

VP/Market Mgr. JALEIGH LONG said, “We are proud of our long-standing partnership with GEORGIA’s top pediatric research center, AFLAC CANCER AND BLOOD DISORDERS CENTER OF CHILDREN’S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA. This annual event of hope and inspiration is propelled by our passionate WSB team and the generosity of the WSB listeners to help children and their families. This mission has yielded nearly $30 million dollars over the past 22 years.”

CHILDREN'S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA FOUNDATION VP/Corporate Relations DENISE BARNES added, “Thanks to our WSB RADIO family and their continued support of the AFLAC CANCER AND BLOOD DISORDERS CENTER, nearly $30 million has been raised over the past 22 years to support both critical research and the patients and families we care for at CHILDREN’S. Our sincere generosity goes out to the station, the hosts, and the listeners for their true passion and dedication.”

Slade, Von Haessler, Howard



