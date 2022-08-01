Consent Decree

The FCC has fined the collective licensees controlled by the late STEVEN A. SILBERBERG $25,000 under a Consent Decree settling allegations of unauthorized transfer of control of the stations.

SILBERBERG died on JANUARY 13, 2021 but the licensees did not file applications for involuntary transfer of control with the Commission within 30 days as stipulated in the rules. Heir JACOB SILBERBERG took over control of the stations without prior Commission approval. Also covered by the Consent Decree is a two-months-late Silent STA renewal application for WRSA-A/ST. ALBANS, VT and a seven-months-late Silent STA renewal application W299AM/LEBANON, NH, with the settlement paving the way for the licenses to be renewed.

« see more Net News