NASHVILLE-based RED STREET RECORDS has added to its team, and promoted several executives internally. ALEX VALENTINE, KELLY RICH and RONN TABB have all been elevated to expanded roles, while MIKE CRAFT, ANDY ELLIOTT, EMILY BERMANN and HARRISON SOKOLOFF join the team.

VALENTINE, who joined the company in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/27) rises from SVP/Radio Promotion and Artist Development to GM. RICH, who previously consulted for the label, officially joins the company as COO. She most recently was head of Country Music for AMAZON. TABB, who also previously served in a consulting role, comes on board full time as VP/Artist Development & Marketing in the company’s Christian music division. He has been an independent consultant for nearly 14 years following time as Dir./Marketing for SONY MUSIC/PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT.

CRAFT joins as CFO. He previously was SVP/Finance at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP for nearly five years. ELLIOTT comes on board as SVP/Country Promotion. BERMANN is added as Dir./Field Promotion. SOKOLOFF, formerly Creative Mgr. at KING PEN MUSIC, joins as Dir./Publishing & A&R.

New SVP ELLIOTT arrives from RECORDS NASHVILLE, where he was co-head of promotion. Former RED STREET VP/Radio Promotions & Artist Development JOHNNY CHIANG departed the label on FRIDAY (7/29) to join PANDORA as Sr. Dir./Country Programming, effective AUGUST 16th (NET NEWS 6/27).

ELLIOTT joined RECORDS in 2020 after working as VP/National Promotion at PEARL RECORDS and Sr. Dir./Country Promotion & Radio Initiatives at CURB RECORDS. Previous promotion stops at ARISTA NASHVILLE, where he was Dir./National Promotion and Mgr./Regional Promotion, and at NEW REVOLUTION. Prior to moving to the label side, ELLIOTT spent 20 years in radio, 18 of which were in DES MOINES, IA, including serving as PD/morning host of then-CITADEL Country KHKI (THE HAWK).

BERMANN previously was Promotion Dir., APD and midday personality at iHEARTMEDIA’s former CHICAGO Country station, WEBG (BIG 95.5), did marketing and music production at CHICAGO-area venue JOE’S ON WEED, and most recently worked at PBC PARKS AND RECREATION in PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL as Ammphitheaters Facility Manager. Her radio background also includes stints as Dir./Promotions for Country WSIX and Urban WUBT/NASHVILLE, overnights and weekends at iHEART Top 40 WXXL/ORLANDO and Dir./Promotions for CANYON MEDIA/ST. GEORGE, UT.

RED STREET launched its Country division in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/27).

