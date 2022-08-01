BTS (Photo: Big Hit Music)

Over the years, South Korean boy band BTS has collaborated with a number of artists including NICKI MINAJ and COLDPLAY. A recent spoiler video posted by producer and songwriter BENNY BLANCO is hinting at a collaboration between BTS, BLANCO, and SNOOP DOGG, called "Bad Decisions."

The team has been dropping hints about their new song on social media, with BLANCO posting on TWITTER a clip of the song, and a day later, BTS posting on TIKTOK teasing a short clip of the group singing "Bad Decisions."

PINKVILLA reported that two music video trailers for "Bad Decisions" will be released on AUGUST 3rd & 4th, with the release of the official music video on BLANCO’s YOUTUBE channel coming out on AUGUST 5th, followed by the lyric video on the BTS YOUTUBE channel for "Bad Decisions" on AUGUST 6th.





