Atlanta Music Midtown 2022 Canceled

The ATLANTA MUSIC MIDTOWN festival was scheduled to be a two-day event on SEPTEMBER 17th & 18th, with bands headlined by MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE and FALL OUT BOY and rapper FUTURE. However, it was abruptly canceled without a reason on MONDAY (8/1).

A posting on the MUSIC MIDTOWN website said, “Hey Midtown fans - due to circumstances beyond our control, MUSIC MIDTOWN will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in SEPTEMBER and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon. Refunds will be processed automatically within the next 24 hours to the original method of payment. Please allow 7-10 business days for the refund to be processed by your bank.”

Speculation was almost immediate, with social media postings and a report in ROLLING STONE pointing to Georgia’s gun laws which would have allowed firearms to be possessed at the PIEDMONT PARK venue.

GEORGIA's legislature passed a law in 2014 that allows people to carry guns in churches, schools, bars, private businesses (solely when permitted by owners), as well as publicly owned land which would include the venue's PIEDMONT PARK location.





