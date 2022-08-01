New In Spokane

QUEENB RADIO Top 40/Rhythmic KEZE (HOT 96.9)/SPOKANE has added THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW for nights (7-11p). The show, syndicated by UNITED STATIONS, is hosted by veteran personality BOOTLEG KEV.

THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW can be heard across the country, including LOS ANGELES, LAS VEGAS, PHOENIX, PITTSBURGH, FT. MYERS, RENO, and TAMPA. For more information, reach out to UNITED STATIONS at ask@unitedstations.com.

