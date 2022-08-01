Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JULY 25-31 showed downloads rising 2% from the previous week and up 69% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JULY 26, 2021 to JULY 31, 2022 was +10% for Arts, +75% for Business, +102% for Comedy, +216% for Health & Fitness, +59% for History, +57% for News, +34% for Science, +70% for Society & Culture, +69% for Sports, and +66% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2022 was -3% for Arts, +4% for Business, +1% for Comedy, +4% for Health & Fitness, +6% for History, +1% for News, -19% for Science, +6% for Society & Culture, +3% for Sports, and +3% for True Crime.

The History and Society & Culture categories led week-to-week growth at 6%, while Health & Fitness again led year-over-year growth at +179% and Science had the weakest week-over-week growth at -19%.

