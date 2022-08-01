Westwood One

The announcement from CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP regards a report by CUMULUS Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD on how pharmacautical brands can use data-driven targeting solutions to find the right audience on AM/FM radio for their products.

According to BOUVARD’s report, pharmaceuticals are one of the fastest growing ad categories on network radio. The WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP study showed how the combination of SWOOP custom patient audiences and NIELSEN audio data is used to build broadcast radio media plans and buys. Insights from the study showed broadcast radio’s reach, time spent listening, and specific breakdowns in terms of reach with specific products and radio station formats, demonstrating new data-driven targeting solutions.

CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/ Marketing and WESTWOOD ONE President SUZANNE GRIMES said, “Using Swoop data to inform broadcast radio planning and measurement for pharmaceutical brands is now a reality. Not only can you now find the right audience on radio, but pharma marketers can generate quantifiable reach and impact.”

NIELSEN SVP of Audience Intelligence ANGELA GIRADIN said, “NIELSEN is committed to incorporating advanced audiences across the media ecosystem, which allows advertisers and agencies to plan, optimize and measure beyond age and gender. NIELSEN data delivers valuable insight and analysis for our clients, allowing them to better understand key segments that have been reached.”

SWOOP CRO SCOTT RINES said, “Bringing SWOOP's precision audiences to WESTWOOD ONE's AM/FM radio ecosystem of more than 250 million listeners per month empowers healthcare marketers to better engage with the patients most likely to benefit from a specific treatment. Through this partnership, healthcare and life sciences advertisers can apply the same audiences they're activating digitally to network radio, optimizing reach and frequency with target patient populations having a high propensity of engagement, driving better outcomes."

You can watch the CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP here.





