Play Ball!

Congratulations to iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WNCI/COLUMBUS, OH, who held a celebrity softball game with BACKSTREET BOYS. It was a charity event, with proceeds going to ON OUR SLEEVES, an organization whose mission is to break stigmas around children's mental health.

DAVE KAELIN from the DAVE AND JIMMY morning show reached out with pics of the fun, telling us not only how well BSB played, but how they added an additional $50k on top of the $50k the event had raised.

That's a home run for sure!

