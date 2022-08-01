Hardy

The industry is mourning radio management veteran, former GREAT AMERICAN COUNTRY (GAC) Pres. and former COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Board Pres. and Chairman ED HARDY, who died YESTERDAY (7/31) at the age of 73.

HARDY began his career in the radio industry, working at local radio stations throughout OHIO, and spent much of the mid-1990s building and expanding DESCHUTES RIVER BROADCASTING from a single AM/FM combo in TRI-CITIES, WA, to a 19-station group across the Pacific Northwest. He also served as GM of SCRIPPS stations in LOUISVILLE and DENVER, and as VP of the then SCRIPPS-owned KUPL-A-F/PORTLAND, OR.

His career also included stints as President and CEO of the internet-streaming broadcast audience measurement company, MEASURECAST from 2000-2002. He was also a consultant to MEDIABLUE/NOX SOLUTIONS, a provider of web design, hosting and fulfillment products for nationally syndicated and network radio talk show hosts.

In 2004, he became Pres. of GAC until his retirement in 2012. HARDY served on the CMA Board from 2005-2017 and stepped up as the group's interim CEO in 2013. He also served on the CMA FOUNDATION Board of Directors from 2014-2021.

CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN said, "They certainly broke the mold with ED HARDY, and I am greatly saddened by his loss. One of my favorite memories working with ED was when he led a coalition of us, including GAC and SCRIPPS NETWORKS, the NCVC [NASHVILLE CONVENTION AND VISITOR'S CORP.] and the OPRY to host a nationwide telethon to help NASHVILLE recover from the devastating 2010 floods. Thanks to his dedication, passion and refusal to take no for an answer, he made it happen and raised millions in relief. With a relentless competitive spirit, ED aimed high and challenged those around him to do the same. He was fiercely loyal to friends, old and new, and carried an unwavering love of Country music. My deepest condolences go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

