Wynonna & Naomi (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

NAOMI JUDD has reportedly left her only two daughters, WYNONNA and ASHLEY, out of her will.

The late country singer – who died by suicide APRIL 30th – appointed her husband of 33 years, LARRY STRICKLAND, as the executor of her estate.

NAOMI specified that the 70-year-old musician have “full authority and discretion” over any property that is an asset to her estate “without the approval of any court” or permission from any beneficiary of the estate.

STRICKLAND is also entitled to receive “reasonable compensation” for his services, and that he would be reimbursed for all “reasonable expenses, advances and disbursements, including attorney’s and accountant’s fees, made or incurred in the administration of my estate.”

The will was prepared on NOVEMBER 20th 2017, nearly five years before she passed.

According to the will, NAOMi also asked -- if her husband could not be executor due to death or any other reason -- that her brother-in-law, REGINALD STRICKLAND, and DANIEL KRIS WIATR, to serve as co-executors.

The sisters have not given any indication of discord with their mother since her passing – even attending her COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME induction one day after announcing her death.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, NAOMI’s estate is estimated to be worth $25 million.

