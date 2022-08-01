-
The Danny & Kait Show New To WCVP/Robbinsville, NC, WCNG/Murphy, NC
August 2, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
CHEROKEE Country WCVP/ROBBINSVILLE, NC adds G AUDIO NETWORKS' syndicated THE DANNY & KAIT SHOW for afternoons, and sister station AC WCNG/MURPHY, NC adds the show for middays.
THE DANNY & KAIT SHOW is based at RUBIN BROADCASTING Classic Hits KRWI (REWIND 98.1)/BAKERSFIELD.
For more information, contact RICH O'BRIEN at (212) 380-9338 or richo@gognetworks.com.