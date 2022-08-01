Acquiring Streaming Promotions

SYMPHONIC has acquired NASHVILLE's STREAMING PROMOTIONS, with its stated goal of increasing exposure and sins on streaming services for clients including BAHA MEN, ENRIQUE IGLESIAS, FOR KING & COUNTRY, DREW HOLCOMB & THE NEIGHBORS, JUDAH & THE LION, DAUGHTRY and TIM McGRAW, among others.

SYMPHONIC Chief Creative Officer/GM NASHVILLE RANDALL FOSTER commented, "I am so pleased to welcome STREAMING PROMOTIONS to the SYMPHONIC family. User-generated playlists and content is perhaps more important to artist development and fan acquisition today than ever before and I feel confident that MICHAEL SLOAN and team will be a great addition to our marketing mix, further cementing our commitment to helping independent artists and labels succeed."

Added STREAMING PROMOTIONS CEO MICHAEL SLOANE, "Upon forming STREAMING PROMOTIONS seven years ago, we have sought to build communities around artists in an organic and authentic way. Finding playlists that build an artist's career without the shortcuts of payola or bots. We’ve always looked to partner with artists and organizations looking to do the same. In conjunction with SYMPHONIC, we will be able to continue this mission and help find new fans for even higher quality talent. I’m thrilled to join forces with such a talented team to round out marketing services, building a platform for artists to grow and thrive. The future is very bright!”

Founded in 2006 by music producer JORGE BREA, SYMPHONIC is fully independent and proud to be “by artists, for artists.” Headquartered in TAMPA, FL and NASHVILLE, TN, SYMPHONIC also has a significant presence in LOS ANGELES, MIAMI, the CARIBBEAN, COLOMBIA, BRAZILI and AFRICA.

