BLOOMBERG Editorial Dir./Podcasts FRANCESCA LEVY has joined MARKETPLACE as Executive Director/Digital, overseeing the public radio business content company's podcasting slate, social media, and video output. She will be based in NEW YORK.

“Our prime considerations as we worked to fill this role were to find a collaborative leader who would be an outstanding resource for our staff and who would boldly move MARKETPLACE forward,” said GM NEAL SCARBROUGH. “FRANCESCA brings that as well as a proven track record working across the organization to develop winning content and growth strategies.”

“I have admired the reporting at MARKETPLACE for years. Whether on radio, on the web or in podcasting, the MARKETPLACE brand has always represented breaking down business and financial content into what matters for most Americans,” said LEVY. “I am excited to join the talented team driving this work forward.”

