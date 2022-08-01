Live On The Green

NASHVILLE independent radio LIGHTNING 100's LIVE ON THE GREEN will take place THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st through MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th with SHERYL, CROW, COIN, MOON TAXI, SANTIGOLD, YOLA, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, CAUTIOUS CLAY, COLONY HOUSE, DEVON GILFILLIAN and JENNY LEWIS, all performing at CITY HALL in PUBLIC SQUARE PARK in NASHVILLE.

Also performing at this year’s festival are NIKKI LANE, PATRICK DRONEY, RUBY AMANFU, STEPHEN DAY, THE WILD FEATHERS, DANIELLE PONDER, SERATONES, STRUNG LIKE A HORSE, SUSTO, THE 502S, BRE KENNEDY, REPEAT REPEAT, THE BRUMMIES, THE CRITICALS, THE FOXIES, DAISHA McBRIDE, DANIEL DONATO's COSMIC COUNTRY, THE SHINDELLAS, THE WATSON TWINS, CECILIA CASTLEMAN, LADYCOUCH, LOS COLOGNES, SWEET LIZZY PROJECT, TAYLS and PHILLIP-MICHAEL SCALES.

Said LIGHTNING 100 PD LT. DAN BUCKLEY, “LIGHTNING 100 has been serving NASHVILLE with the best independent radio in the country since we began in 1990. Even with all we've done for the community, charities we've helped, local bands we've supported, and national bands we've broken, LIVE ON THE GREEN is what put us on the map in MUSIC CITY. You won't see billboards on the side of the road advertising our station because we’d rather spend that money on you! Party with us on the steps of CITY HALL in PUBLIC SQUARE PARK with our free music festival this LABOR DAY weekend!”

LIVE ON THE GREEN remains free and open to the public in 2022. Upgrades are available for purchase now at LiveOnTheGreen.com. Single day passes for all tiers will go on sale this FRIDAY, AUGUST 5th at 10a (CT).

