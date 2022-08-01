Acquired By Audacy

AUDACY has purchased podcast discovery app MOONBEAM from founder PAUL ENGLISH for an undisclosed price, reports the BOSTON GLOBE.

ENGLISH told the paper that MOONBEAM's technology will "probably" be incorporated into AUDACY's podcast app and the MOONBEAM brand will "probably go away"; the sale, he added, will generate enough money to fund his BOSTON VENTURE STUDIO incubator operations for two years.

