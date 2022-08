Scott (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Rapper TRAVIS SCOTT will kick off a seven-show residency at RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS on SEPTEMBER 17. SCOTT's "ROAD TO UTOPIA" residency will be at ZOUK NIGHTCLUB.

SCOTT continues to face millions of dollars in lawsuits from the tragedy at his NOVEMBER 5, 2021 ASTROWORLD concert in HOUSTON where 10 concertgoers were killed.

« back to Net News