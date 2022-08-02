BTS (Photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

The government of SOUTH KOREA is debating elements of its country's mandatory military service and it may affect BTS. In SOUTH KOREA, all able-bodied men 18-28 years old are required to serve two years in the military. Amendments made to that rule allow K-POP artists to postpone their service until they are 30.

SOUTH KOREA Defense Minister LEE JONG-SUP noted that allowing the group and others to perform while in service to the country could positively serve national interests.

In JUNE, BTS announced plans to put the group's activities on temporary hold while members explored solo projects. (NET NEWS 6/15)

