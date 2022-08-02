To Stay In Chicago

CHICAGO Mayor LORI LIGHTFOOT has announced that the city has entered into a new 10-year contract to keep the LOLLAPALOOZA concert in the city through at least 2032. One feature in the new deal between LOLLAPALOOZA promoter C3 PRESENTS and the CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT is an increase in concert capacity to 115,000 from 100,000, plus an option to extend the contract for an additional five years.

LOLLAPALOOZA 2022 wrapped up SUNDAY (7/31) at CHICAGO's GRANT PARK. The 2023 event is scheduled for AUGUST 3-6.

The CHICAGO TRIBUNE has more here.

